Wednesday, November 9, 2022 – Melinda Gates who became one of the richest women in the world following her split from her ex-husband, Bill Gates, is dating again.

Insiders told TMZ that Melinda has been dating former TV reporter, Jon Du Pre for a few months and maybe longer.

Du Pre is a former reporter and touts himself as a Strategic Communications Specialist, with 35 years of experience in broadcasting, writing, video production, public speaking and more. He was a TV correspondent for Fox News Channel in the late 90’s and early 2000’s.

Melinda hasn’t been seen a whole lot publicly since she and Bill finalized their divorce in August. She and Jon were spotted together at a Nets and Celtics game back in April.

While it is unclear how they met, it was however learnt that they and some family members recently hit Pelican Hill, the 5-star hotel in Newport Beach.