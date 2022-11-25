Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 24 November 2022 – Bill Gates’ daughter, Jennifer Gates, announced today, Nov. 24, that she is pregnant.

The announcement comes one year after she married Nayel Nasser.

Posing alongside her husband with her bump visible, Jennifer wrote: “Thankful”.

The 26-year-old is the daughter of the billionaire founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates, and his ex-wife Melinda.