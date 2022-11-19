Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, November 19, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has suffered a major blow after former President Uhuru Kenyatta‘s lieutenants said they are done with supporting him.

In an interview with one of the local dailies, the men led by Jubilee Party Secretary General, Jeremiah Kioni, said the Mt Kenya electorate paid Raila Amollo Odinga‘s debt since he received the highest number of votes from the region than he ever received since he began vying for the presidency in the late 1990s.

Kioni further called on the Jubilee Party supporters to move on as they did their best to ensure that they won a lot of votes but Raila did not make it to the Presidency.

Kioni, who was flanked by former Nyeri Town Member of Parliament, Ngunjiri Wambugu said they are now ready to join President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance for the sake of peace and prosperity in the Mt Kenya region.

