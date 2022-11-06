Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, November 6, 2022 – Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, is said to be burning the midnight oil trying to come up with a plan to inherit former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s political base ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Raila, 78, seems to have run out of gas after unsuccessfully contesting for the presidency five times.

According to sources, Kalonzo through an army of advisors has initiated a plan of ensuring that he solidifies the regions that have supported Raila Odinga in the past years during the general elections.

One source said the former Vice President is planning to invade Nyanza and the Western region to popularize himself for the presidency in preparation for the next general elections that will be held in 2027.

Raila Odinga has a cultic following in Nyanza and Western Kenya and if Kalonzo succeeds in inheriting the two regions from Jakom, then President William Ruto may serve for only one term.

The Kenyan DAILY POST