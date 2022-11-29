Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Tuesday, November 29, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has suffered a huge blow after one of his key lieutenants dumped him for President William Ruto.

Speaking on Tuesday, former Laikipia North Member of Parliament, Mathew Lempurkel, said he has dumped Raila and his Orange Democratic Movement since they failed to consider him for nomination for the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) despite applying for the position.

Lempurkel said he was disappointed by Raila Odinga‘s move to name his daughter Winnie Odinga for the EALA seat, yet he had assured him of the position for standing with him for a long time.

“I was disappointed by Raila’s move to nominate his daughter Winnie instead of me.

“I have stood with him for a long time. He had assured me during the campaign period that one of the EALA slots will be given to me,” Lempurkel said.

This is a major blow to Raila who has been trying to consolidate his support base 4 months after he was annihilated by Ruto during the hotly contested August 9th Presidential election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.