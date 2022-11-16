Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, November 16, 2022 – Tigania East Member of Parliament, Mpuru Aburi, is among a few Mt Kenya Members of Parliament who were elected on the Azimio La Umoja Movement alliance party ticket during the August 9th Presidential election.

99 percent of Mt Kenya residents voted for Kenya Kwanza Alliance, a coalition associated with President William Ruto.

On Wednesday, Aburi surprised Azimio Alliance members when he appeared at the Kenya Kwanza Alliance parliamentary group meeting held at State House, Nairobi.

The meeting was attended by members of parliament and senators allied to Kenya Kwanza Alliance affiliate parties.

Through photos shared by State House Kenya on its official Facebook page, Aburi is seen joyfully shaking the hand of President William Ruto alongside Meru Senator Kathuri Murungi who also doubles as senate deputy speaker.

It is now a matter of wait and see whether Aburi will officially dump Azimio and join Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

Here is a photo of Aburi at State House, Nairobi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.