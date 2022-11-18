Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Friday, November 18, 2022 – Nairobi County Governor, Johnson Sakaja has ordered a total crackdown on vehicles operating in Nairobi without licenses.

Speaking on Friday, Sakaja said that he has noted that unlicensed vehicles, including Noah, Voxy, Sientas, and Tuktuks, among others, were operating in the CBD without conforming with city laws.

The first time city boss indicated that the operation would cover the Upper Hill area and other city areas where unlicensed motorists act as Public Service Vehicles (PSVs).

While defending the move, the former Nairobi senator stated that the move was key to restoring sanity in the city.

At the same time, Sakaja revoked impounding of vehicles in the CBD, adding that the city will set up by-laws that target motorists flouting traffic rules.

Additionally, he tasked PSVs to self-regulate following the revocation of impounding of vehicles by county askaris.

According to the Nairobi county boss, non-compliance had led to revenue losses and thus risked getting rid of matatus and other PSVs which had not met the threshold to operate in the CBD.

While issuing the directive, Sakaja further revealed that some PSV operators had forged licenses to operate in Nairobi CBD.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.