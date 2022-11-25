Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Thursday, 24 November 2022 – “Below Deck Adventure” star, Kyle Dickard got arrested after charging onto the field at a packed stadium, allegedly hitting a security guard and attempting to buy his way out of trouble.

A police report revealed that Kyle darted out of the stands in front of 17k spectators last weekend at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Colombia and Paraguay fans cheered as he bolted past security and cops, who chased him across the field.

He didn’t go easily or quietly and cops said he struck a security guard in the face as they tried to tackle him.

Some fans at the stadium who were amused with the incident, threw beer at the cops and security as they took him into custody.

Kyle made matters worse by making multiple offers of up to $300 to officers if they’d “break off” and let him go. He was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting without violation and bribery of a public servant.