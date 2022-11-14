Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 14, 2022 – Cristiano Ronaldo has ridiculed ex-Man Utd teammate Wayne Rooney in a bombshell interview labeling Rooney “finished.”

Rooney recently criticised the 37-year-old megastar for his behaviour at the club, having notably left a match early because he doesn’t have “respect” for manager Erik ten Hag.

In a new interview with Piers Morgan, Ronaldo claims to feel “betrayed” by the Red Devils, having not been allowed to leave Old Trafford since he submitted a transfer request in the summer.

The Portuguese striker then ridiculed Rooney, who is four months younger than him but already retired. “I don’t know why he criticises me so badly,” Ronaldo declared on Piers Morgan Uncensored on TalkTV.

“Probably because he finished his career and I’m still playing at a high level. I’m not going to say that I’m looking better than him. Which is true,” he added with a smile.

The Portugal captain, who’s set to play at his fifth World Cup this month, then gave his take on what Sir Alex Ferguson might think about the Red Devils’ situation, having not won a Premier League title in nearly a decade and firmly remaining behind their rivals.

“He knows better than anybody that the club is not on the path they deserve to be,”

He knows. Everyone knows. The people who don’t see that… it’s because they don’t want to see; they are blind.”