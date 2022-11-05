Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, 05 November 2022 – Former Miss Kenya Emma Too has decried noise pollution caused by Samaki Samaki seafood and jazz club – a high-end entertainment joint reportedly owned by Citizen TV anchor Trevor Ombija.

The beauty queen lives next to the noisy club and since it was set up, she has been using sleeping pills because of the loud music playing at night.

She vowed to continue with her fight against noisy clubs set up in estates despite receiving threats.

“One year supply, this is what it has come to, it’s this, or my ancestors intervene on my behalf. Sleep I will get, but this is not a solution. I won’t stop speaking up against noise pollution, and no amount of intimidation will stop me from seeing an end or ban on loud music,” she posted on Twitter.

Ms. Too claimed the loud music volume inconvenienced several neighbours, including an embassy on the other side of the club, and residents were not getting more than four hours of sleep a night.

She has since taken the owners of the club to court.

