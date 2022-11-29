Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 29 November 2022 – A middle-aged lady identified as Mary Mumbi has been defrauding Mpesa agents in major towns across the country.

The pretty lady mainly carries out criminal activities in Thika Town.

She has a gang that accompanies her when she is on a mission to con Mpesa agents.

According to information shared online, she poses as an employee of Safaricom.

She is said to be tech-savvy and most Mpesa agents have fallen into her trap and lost a lot of money in the process.

Her photo was circulated widely on social media even as police officers try to track her down.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.