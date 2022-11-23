Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, November 23, 2022 – Three robbery suspects who accosted a man in Nyali, Mombasa, stealing from him two mobile phones are cooling their heels in police lock-ups after their escape plan hit a cul de sac landing squarely in the arms of law enforcers.

In the 6.45 pm incident yesterday, the victim was making his way from the calm waters of the long white sand of Nyali beach, when a three-man gang on a motorcycle made a sudden stop, roughed him up & snatched his two mobile phones in seconds.

But as the trio revved up their get-away motorcycle, the victim made a piercing scream for help that attracted the attention of police on patrol & bodaboda business operators, who made chase.

Panicking like cornered rats and fearing for the impending brutal repression by the public, the miscreants wobbled to a dead end at the Mamba Village roundabout, surrendering to the police who were a surer bet for a second lease of life.

Ali Sharrif Omar, 21, of Mla Leo – Kisauni, Zulfi Zulfikar, 20, of Mshomoroni & 18-yr-old Ali Baribi Kiyema from the basketball area in Kisauni were escorted to Nyali Police Station, where motorcycle make Boxer KMFX 362B is also detained.

The stolen Samsung S8 and Huawei smartphones were however not recovered, the suspects claiming they had thrown them away into a thicket during the chase.

The three are being processed for arraignment.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.