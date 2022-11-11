Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, November 11, 2022 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance will collapse in the coming days, renowned political analyst, Prof Gaitile Naituli, has said.

In an interview with one of the local media stations on Friday, Prof Naituli said Azimio under the leadership of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and former President Uhuru Kenyatta will collapse because they have no agenda for Kenyans.

Prof Naituli also said Azimio will collapse because they had only one agenda of fighting President William Ruto when the coalition was formed last year.

The scholar spoke a day after Jubilee Party threatened to dump Azimio One Kenya Alliance for shortchanging the Uhuru-led party in Parliamentary positions.

“Azimio will collapse because they did not have an agenda, their agenda was Ruto. Jubilee brought no votes to Azimio so they have no reason to complain,” Prof Naituli stated.

