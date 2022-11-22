Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, November 22, 2022 – An outspoken Azimio One Kenya Alliance Member of Parliament has urged Trade and industrialization Cabinet Secretary, Moses Kuria, to stop being arrogant and respect Kenyans.

Speaking on Monday, Kamukunji Member of Parliament Yusuf Hassan, said the CS speaks on behalf of the government and therefore he should respect his position.

“CS Kuria speaks whatever he wants regardless of the consequences. What he says carries weight. He should respect the office he holds and he should respect Kenyans. He should be careful,” Hassan said.

The lawmaker’s sentiments come after Kuria’s remarks on GMOs that caused an online storm.

Kuria had said there is nothing wrong with adding GMO foods to the menu as Kenyans live in a country where they compete with death daily.

“Being in this country you are a candidate for death and because many things are competing for death in this country, there is nothing wrong with adding GMOs to that list,” Kuria said.

Kuria spoke during a press conference at which he announced that the government will soon allow a six-month duty-free importation of 10 million bags of GMO and non-GMO maize for food security.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.