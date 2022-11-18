Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, November 18, 2022 – An outspoken Azimio One Kenya Alliance Member of Parliament has laughed at President William Ruto after Mt Kenya MPs defied an agreement they ratified at State House, Nairobi.

Mt Kenya MPs went against an agreement reached on Wednesday, on the final list of nominees selected to join the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA).

According to the final results announced on Thursday, Mwangi Maina defeated Fred Muteti, who was fronted for the EALA seat after the State House meeting. Mwangi was left out of the initial list.

The Mt Kenya MPs overwhelmingly voted for Mwangi, who garnered 213 votes, joining the list of five legislators from Kenya Kwanza side heading to EALA.

Following the voting by MPs, Saboti MP, Caleb Amisi warned Ruto of imminent betrayal by Mt Kenya lawmakers.

The legislator cautioned that Mt Kenya MPs could turn their backs on Ruto while alluding to their fallout with former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“Mt Kenya doesn’t condone oppression. From colonialism, they opposed white supremacy.

“If they defied their own son Uhuru Kenyatta, William Ruto be worried, the volcano will soon erupt with an avalanche of hot lava, followed by big bang theory,” Amisi stated while tagging Mwangi, who had won the EALA race

The Kenyan DAILY POST.