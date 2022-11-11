Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, November 11, 2022 – Kakamega Deputy Governor Ayub Savula is getting everything he wanted.

This is after Governor Fernandes Barasa nominated him as a County Executive Committee (CEC) member on top of being Deputy Governor.

In the list which will be vetted by the County Assembly, Savula was nominated to head the Trade, Industrialization and Tourism docket.

“Barasa and I agreed that we would share the government fifty-fifty. Kakamega has ten ministries, will appoint five and I will appoint five,” Savula declared.

Barasa and Savula were elected on an Azimio la Umoja ticket, with the former vying on an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) ticket and the latter on a Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K).

The new names unveiled by Barasa comprise former politicians, business people and professionals.

In assembling his team, Barasa retained some of the officers who worked under his predecessor Wycliffe Oparanya.

He appointed the immediate Agriculture Cabinet Administration Secretary Lawrence Omuhaka as the new Public Service and County Administration executive.

Peninah Mukabane whom Oparanya sacked from the Agriculture docket will now oversee Lands, Housing, Urban areas and Physical Planning if approved by the county assembly.

Kitale’s St Joseph Boys High School principal Godfrey Owuor was nominated to serve as Education Science and Technology executive.

Others nominated are Dr Bernard Wesonga (Health Services), Mophat Mandela (Social Services, Sports, Youth and Gender) and Patrick Wesonga (Roads and Public Works).

High school principal Boniface Okoth who was his campaign manager was nominated for the position of County Secretary.

Savula had previously claimed that Barasa was to split the county government into two and that he would be entitled to make appointments of half of the executive in the spirit of 50-50 power sharing, and from the look of things, he may be getting his 50% share of government.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.