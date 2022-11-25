Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 25 November 2022 – Mavin star, Ayra Starr, has issued an “apology” over a skimpy outfit she wore for a recent performance.

In a voice note she shared with the caption “I apologize”, the singer mockingly told those criticizing her that she would never wear short skirts again.

Ayra Starr also partly sang from her hit song “Rush” as she wrapped up the voice note.

