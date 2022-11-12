Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, November 12, 2022 – A ‘good looking’ man identified as Solomon Hangega has posted a lengthy list of requirements for his future wife.

When one Grace Fedelis asked if he himself is a ‘husband material’, Joseph Sarwuan Tarka, a University graduate, said he deserves a wife material because of his looks, educational qualification and sources of income.

“Due to my physical appearance, manner of approach, educational background, work done , sources income like farm, business and others too numerous to mention I think I deserve a wife material” he said.

See the list below:

A lady whom I want to marry must be a wife material. She must come from Logo/ukum/Gboko/kwande.

At least she will had ND in any health profession or BA/BSC in any relevant field except law and mass communication. She must have excellent or average components viz:

Average Hip

Nice face

Good nails

Bright eyes

White teeth

Average breast

Medium stomach

Required legs and hands

Others includes : night work, Respect, hardworking, zero partners, cooking and so on. Her father must be a politician, also rich, meanwhile her mother must be a NURSE in a well recognize hospital or LECTURER in varsity.