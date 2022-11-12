Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Saturday, November 12, 2022 – A ‘good looking’ man identified as Solomon Hangega has posted a lengthy list of requirements for his future wife.
When one Grace Fedelis asked if he himself is a ‘husband material’, Joseph Sarwuan Tarka, a University graduate, said he deserves a wife material because of his looks, educational qualification and sources of income.
“Due to my physical appearance, manner of approach, educational background, work done , sources income like farm, business and others too numerous to mention I think I deserve a wife material” he said.
See the list below:
A lady whom I want to marry must be a wife material. She must come from Logo/ukum/Gboko/kwande.
At least she will had ND in any health profession or BA/BSC in any relevant field except law and mass communication. She must have excellent or average components viz:
Average Hip
Nice face
Good nails
Bright eyes
White teeth
Average breast
Medium stomach
Required legs and hands
Others includes : night work, Respect, hardworking, zero partners, cooking and so on. Her father must be a politician, also rich, meanwhile her mother must be a NURSE in a well recognize hospital or LECTURER in varsity.
