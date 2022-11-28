Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 28, 2022 – Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General, Francis Atwoli, has attacked former Prime Minister Raila Odinga after he called President William Ruto a ‘dictator’.

Speaking on Saturday, November 26, Atwoli defended the Ruto government, stating that the country is far from becoming an autocratic state.

“We are not a dictatorial state, we are nothing near there yet,” Atwoli strongly stated.

The trade unionist stated that political leaders who criticize Ruto should be allowed to do so because it is good for the nation’s democracy.

“Those who are saying Ruto is a dictator are leaders in political space, let them talk because that is what they fought for,” he opined.

Atwoli went on to praise the Head of State for promoting freedom of speech.

“This current government has promoted free speech, the president has not castigated anyone for criticizing him,” Atwoli praised Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.