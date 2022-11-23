Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Wednesday, November 23, 2022 – Attorney General, Justin Bedan Muturi, has moved to the Court of Appeal to appeal an order by the Employment and Labour Relations Court that barred the vetting exercise of 51 principal secretaries nominated by President William Ruto early this month.

In his appeal, Muturi who is a former Speaker of the National Assembly, stated the orders by the Employment and Labour Relation Court will prejudice and deny Kenyans access to justice if they remain in force.

The Law Society of Kenya moved to court claiming the nomination of the PSs did not meet the criteria and aspirations of all Kenyans and was not inclusive.

The same court Monday declined to lift the orders following a petition by Parliament. Justice Nduma Nderi extended the orders until next Tuesday when he will deliver a ruling on whether he has jurisdiction to hear the three petitions filed by Law Society of Kenya, activist Fredrick Bikeri and medic Magare Gikenyi.

The National Assembly wanted the orders set aside and the vetting to continue, arguing that it was a great prejudice to the public.

National Assembly regulations state that after 28 days from the date of nomination if the vetting is not concluded, the nominees would be automatically confirmed or appointed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.