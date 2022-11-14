Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Assistant Finance Associate

Superior Homes Kenya PLC is a real estate developer who takes pride in being the pioneer of the open-plan gated community concept in East Africa, which is now recognized as the future for sustainable living in East Africa. Developments under the Superior Homes brand include Greenpark Estate in Athi River, Pazuri at Vipingo and Lake Elementaita Mountain Lodge.

The Assistant Finance Associate will be providing support to the Finance, Strategic Finance and Accounting functions of Superior Homes Kenya. This includes, but is not limited to, preparation and maintenance of accurate financial records, accounts payable, cashflow management, budget tracking, Cost allocation, Cost rationalization, Financial management and Finance administration.

Responsibilities:

Managing the Accounts Payable function to ensure timely and accurate ledger cards as well as promptly settlement of the suppliers’ payments in line with the company policy.

Ensuring financial transactions are properly recorded and accurately entered into the accounting systems.

Ensuring compliance with government and corporate policies laws and regulations.

Monitors compliance with generally accepted accounting principles and procedures.

Undertake Off System cash and bank reconciliations.

Compile and analyze financial information to prepare entries to general ledger accounts, cost centers and document business transactions.

Ensure correct cost allocation to right cost centers i.e. per site and Division

Take responsibility for daily stock takes, spot checks, reconciliation and timely preparation reports against expenses.

Preparation of financial reports and statements as may be required, summarize and interpret current and projected company financial position.

Analyze transactions, processes and identify areas where additional accuracies and efficiencies can be achieved.

Apply cost accounting methods to achieve efficient representation of cost center performance.

Reconciliation of general ledgers including Payroll ledgers on weekly and Monthly basis

Responsible for preparation of statutory deductions and taxes ready for filing by Finance Associate

Responsible for all LEML Payments and other satellite Sites Payments like Pazuri, Lukenya and Limuru Projects

Ensuring that cost centers reports can be generated on timely basis

Double checks all Petty cash reimbursement requests against supporting documents before replenishment

Ensure that daily, weekly and periodic financial objectives are met

Contribute ideas to improve the Finance department function

Any other duties that may be assigned

Requirements:

A bachelor’s Degree in Accounting or Finance with a preference for Second-Class Upper division.

MUST have CPA qualification with minimum of Sec 2.

MUST have a minimum of 2 years’ recent experience in busy accounting office.

Experience in Construction, Real Estate or Hospitality will have added advantage

Candidates that have used Sage accounting software will have added advantage

Proficiency in Microsoft Office and email applications

Must be candidate of unquestionable integrity

Should also be dynamic and a team player

Excellent analytical skills

Ability to work to tight deadlines in a pressurized environment

How to Apply

Click Here to Apply.

Application closes on 19th November 2022.