Monday, November 14, 2022 – Controversial city preacher Apostle Jeremiah Kioko has left Netizens talking after he shared a video using an alleged anointed walking stick to cast out demons in church.

In the video, Apostle Kioko, who runs a church in downtown Nairobi, is seen pointing the walking stick which he called ‘bunduki’(gun) to some female congregants who were lying in the pulpit.

They had allegedly been attacked by demons.

After pointing the ‘anointed walking stick’ to the demon-possessed female church members, he commanded the demons to come out and set them free.

‘’Come out! Come out!’’ the man of God was heard saying as the alleged possessed ladies rolled on the floor screaming like mad women.

The video sparked reactions on social media, with many accusing the pastor of pulling stunts to brainwash his followers.

Netizens alleged that the ladies in the viral video were hired by the pastor.

Watch the video.

