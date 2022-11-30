Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Wednesday, 30 November 2022 – Popular Kikuyu gospel singer Sammy Irungu has been embarrassed yet again after an unidentified lady leaked a video of him stark naked.

The married gospel singer had met the lady in a dingy bedsitter in Githurai, which he has reserved for his sex escapades.

In the leaked nude video, the celebrated singer, who has countless hit songs, is seen sleeping like a pig after intense sex.

He looked exhausted after using a lot of energy to satisfy his manly needs.

His tiny ‘cassava’ is now the talk of social media, especially among ladies.

Watch the leaked video through this LINK>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST.