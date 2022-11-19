Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Saturday, November 19, 2022 – An undercover cop has shared photos of two criminals suspected to be part of a notorious gang unleashing terror on city residents.

The suspects escaped from Kibera when they realized that police were hot on their trail and relocated to Sunton, Kasarani.

They continued engaging in criminal activities until recently when cops stormed their hideout in Kasarani and recovered a gun.

According to the undercover cop, this is not the first time the suspects are being arrested.

They reportedly ‘buy freedom’ and continue terrorizing innocent Kenyans.

See the cop’s post.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.