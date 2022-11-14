Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 14, 2022 – An elderly woman is counting losses after unknown people invaded her shamba at night and slashed her maize plantation.

Renowned philanthropist Karangu Muraya visited the woman to comfort her and shared the heartbreaking photos on his Facebook page.

She appeared distraught and shaken in the photos that Karangu posted, following the massive loss.

Karangu wondered whether the elderly woman will get justice.

“See what they have done to the whole shamba of cucu Tabitha last night. Where will this old woman get her justice, ” he wrote and shared the photos below.

