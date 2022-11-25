Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 24 November 2022 – Aubrey O’Day, 38, claims she “learned” she was single after finding out her boyfriend Pauly D, 42, “fingered two waitresses” while filming Season 1 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

The American singer made this known during a recent appearance on SiriusXM’s The 10s Spot radio show, Mack In The Morning.

Aubrey, 38, and television personality DJ Pauly D participated in Season 11 of weTV’s “Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars”.

Shortly after filming wrapped, Pauly — full name Paul DelVecchio — traveled to Miami to begin shooting the MTV “Jersey Shore” revival.

Aubrey disclosed during the recent interview: “Everyone thinks we broke up at ‘Marriage Boot Camp.’ That was the last they saw of us. But we got back together.”

She continued: “I was with him all the way up until he left for ‘Jersey Shore’ with the ‘you’re my wife,’ ‘I love you,’ ‘I’ll call you on your birthday; I’ll get my phone back from the producers’.

“He was in Miami saying bye to me as he handed them his phone.”

Subsequently, O’Day said she got a call from Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s now-wife, Lauren Sorrentino, who apparently “didn’t know” that the pop star and the DJ had rekindled their relationship following their “Marriage Boot Camp” breakup.

Aubrey continued: “I learned that we were over after two and a half years — three almost, maybe — when Lauren called me on my birthday.”

Aubrey O’Day added that Lauren proceeded to fill her in on all the drama Mike had spilled to her about filming.

The singer said: “She told me, ‘Oh, yeah, Ronnie [Ortiz-Magro] just cheated on his pregnant [then-girlfriend, Jen Harley], and they’re about to have her come to the house, and it’s gonna be so f–ked up, and blah, blah, blah’.

“And I’m just listening to the trash. And then she said, ‘And Pauly fingered two waitresses at the club last night.’ And that’s how I learned that I’m not the ‘wife’ that he’s calling on my birthday.”

O’Day and Pauly met in early 2016 while filming the E! relationship rehab series, “Famously Single”. They dated until 2018 when Aubrey O’Day found out he had fingered two waitresses.