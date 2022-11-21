Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 21, 2022 – Taylor Swift made history at the American Music Awards on Sunday, November 20, becoming the first artist to earn 40 wins at the 50th annual show.

The “Anti-Hero” singer took home six awards from six nominations, including favorite female pop artist, favorite pop album, and favorite female country artist.

During her favorite pop album acceptance speech, Swift said she “never expected or assumed” her re-recorded albums would mean anything to fans, as she recalled and thanked those who helped her spend “hours and hours in the studio, meticulously re-creating” Red. She thanked the artists who joined her for the re-recorded version of her 2012 album, her “All Too Well” video stars and “I Bet You Think About Me” director Blake Lively and co-star Miles Teller.

Swift later returned to the stage to accept the award for best music video for “All Too Well,” thanking the fans for their support for the song, which Swift indicated was what allowed her to release the 10-minute version and make her short film starring Sink and O’Brien.

And for her final win, Swift spoke about how her support from her fans to release “more music” over the past few years than she did “in the entire decade preceding that,” kept her going and contributed to her happiness.

“You, the fans, made it clear that you wanted to hear lots of music that I would make. You encouraged me. So I found the more music I made and the more music I put out, the happier I was,” Swift said in part. “I have the fans to thank essentially for my happiness, and I love you more than I can say.”

Swift extended her run as the artist with the most American Music Awards, with Michael Jackson following in second place with 26 wins and Whitney Houston with 22 trophies to her name.