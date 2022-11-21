Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 21, 2022 – Popular South African Music Producer and Amapiano hitmaker, DJ Sumbody is dead.

The hitmaker was shot dead in the early hours of Sunday, November 20, in Johannesburg.

Local news platforms reported that DJ Sumbody and his entourage were travelling on Woodmead Road when unidentified shooters accosted their vehicle and sprayed it with a hail of bullets.

The entertainer and one of his bodyguards died instantly after being caught in the hail of bullets.

A third person believed to be one of DJ Sumbody’s bodyguards is in critical condition after miraculously surviving the barrage of bullets.

Prior to the attack, DJ Sumbody was due to perform at the All White Veuve Clicquot Picnic on Sunday.

The motive of the murderous attack on DJ Sumbody and his entourage is yet to be established.

Confirming the attack, the Police in Gauteng said they are searching for suspects and investigating circumstances that led to a shooting in Woodmead.

Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo said in a statement;

“Police received a complaint about a shooting on Woodmead Drive at approximately 12.30am. Upon arrival at the scene, police found two people inside a VW Golf with gunshot wounds. Both victims, a driver, and a passenger were certified dead on the scene.

“It was reported that the third victim, who was driving a BMW X5, was taken to the nearest medical care centre after sustaining gunshot wounds.

“Gauteng acting provincial commissioner Major-General Tommy Mthombeni, has deployed maximum resources to trace suspects responsible for this shooting.

“Police appeal to anyone with information that can help in the investigation or assist in the apprehension of the suspects to call the crime stop number or report to the nearest police station. Information can also be given anonymously via my SAPS App that can be downloaded from any smartphone.”