Monday, November 7, 2022 – Nick Cannon is set to become a father again after model Alyssa Scott confirmed on Thursday October 3, that he is the father of her second child.

The 42-year-old Wild ‘N Out host was confirmed as the father of her unborn child after he appeared in a nude maternity photoshoot with Alyssa, 29, who stood above him in a bathtub.

The announcement comes 10 months after the tragic death of the pair’s first son Zen, in December 2021 at less than six months old from an aggressive form of brain cancer.

Alyssa captioned her sweet post, ‘a MIRACLE & a BLESSING,’ while adding a white heart emoji.

She previously announced her pregnancy by showing off her growing baby bump in a blue dress as she cradled her daughter Zeela, five, in a snap captioned: ‘With you by my side…;

This will be Nick’s 12th child, as he is currently expecting his 11th child with Abby De La Rosa, with whom he already shares twins Zion and Zillion, 15 months.

