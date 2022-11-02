Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, 02 November 2022 – Serial online fraudster, Sammy Boy, took his Mercedes Benz to DT Dobie for service and flaunted the bill online to send a message to his haters.

He spent Ksh 81,000 to fix the brakes and rushed online to brag.

“Brakes pekee( Only brakes)’’ he bragged and posted an invoice on his Instagram stories to show what he was billed.

The self-proclaimed African Rich Kid has been flaunting a lavish lifestyle on social media, leaving Netizens questioning the source of his money.

Although he claims to be an experienced forex trader, there is enough evidence to prove that he is a notorious fraudster.

He sells fake bots to gullible Kenyans and lies to them that the bots can trade on their behalf and make them overnight millionaires.

There are a lot of complaints on social media from people who have been conned by the flashy fraudster.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.