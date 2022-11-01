Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, November 1, 2022 – Controversial Akorino gospel singer and philanthropist, Karangu Muraya, has sought divine intervention from Bishop Michael Wanderi of CFF church.

Karangu has been the talk of social media after Facebook whistleblower Martha Mwihaki Hinga revealed that he is cheating on his wife with Ithaga Riene actress Nyambu.

Martha alleged that Karangu was in Dubai with Nyambu and even posted evidence despite both parties denying it.

Just a day after jetting into the country, he went to seek divine intervention from Bishop Wanderi.

He renewed his covenant with God and thanked Him for forgiving his sins.

Karangu said that God doesn’t dwell on someone’s past.

“Jehovah you are God of second chance and you forgive and forget without dwelling on our past…..from the bottom of our hearts we are grateful for giving our sister Mary Lincoln and us a second chance to serve you….Thank you Bishop Michael Wanderi for your prayers,’’ Karangu wrote and shared the photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.