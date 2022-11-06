Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, 06 November 2022 – Allan Aaron’s ex-wife Ann Shiku has removed her turban and cut ties with the Akorino sect.

Speaking in an interview, the mother of four said her main reason for removing the turban was because she had not attended Akorino church for long.

She also decided to quit the sect after her fellow church members abandoned her when she was going through one of the most trying times in her life after her marriage with Allan Aaron crumbled.

She has since joined another church.

Below are photos of her new look.

