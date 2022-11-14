Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Monday, November 14, 2022 – Alex Pereira is the new middleweight champion after he vanquished longtime rival Israel Adesanya with a stunning fifth-round knockout.

It was just Pereira’s fourth fight in the UFC and just when it looked like Pereira was staring down a loss, he decided to come after Adesanya with everything knowing that Adesanya was well ahead of him in points.

A left hook staggered Adesanya and that spelled the beginning of the end as Pereira just unloaded a barrage of punches continuously.

Adesanya fell to the ground for a moment but managed to stagger back to his feet only for Pereira to continue knock out punches until referee Marc Goddard saw enough to rescue the Nigerian fighter before he took further damage.

“I feel so blessed,” Pereira said about his victory. “I worked so hard for this. Sorry to everybody that I had to post some stuff, I had to do a little bit of trash talk this time. But I had to get in his head to get this fight.”

Watch videos below

Kamaru Usman ❌

Charles Oliveira ❌

Israel Adesanya ❌



The UFC landscape has changed in 2022 #UFC281 pic.twitter.com/ElJQRSIPuc — Erimus Sports (@ErimusSports) November 13, 2022