Friday, 25 November 2022 – Midfielder, Alex Iwobi is reportedly set to be rewarded for his impressive start to the season at Everton with a new contract.

According to reports, the midfielder is set to see his weekly wage increase from £70,000-a-week to £100,000-a-week in the new deal.

The Nigerian who had struggled at the start of his Everton career improved his performance upon the arrival of current head coach Frank Lampard, who converted the 26-year-old to a center-midfielder.

The former Arsenal man has just 18 months left on his current deal and Everton fans will be pleased to see their player committing to a new contract.

Iwobi’s new deal will be a ‘three-and-a-half-year agreement’ extending his stay in Merseyside until 2026.

Everton currently sit just one point above the relegation zone in 17th place and will be hoping to avoid a repeat of last season’s scare.