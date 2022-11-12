Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, November 12, 2022 – Amid being under a District Attorney’s microscope for possible criminal prosecution, Alec Baldwin has filed a lawsuit against crew members on set of Rust movie, over the shooting which resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

In the lawsuit filed against Chief Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, Assistant Director Dave Halls, Prop Master Sarah Zachry and the gun supplier Seth Kenney, Baldwin alleged that they failed to safeguard the film set.

It read;

“This tragedy happened because live bullets were delivered to the set and loaded into the gun.

“Gutierrez-Reed failed to check the bullets or the gun carefully, Halls failed to check the gun carefully and yet announced the gun was safe before handing it to Baldwin, and Zachry failed to disclose that Gutierrez-Reed had been acting recklessly off set and was a safety risk to those around her.”

Alec Baldwin added that he “seeks to clear his name” and hold the crew members “accountable for their misconduct.”

He also pointed a guilty finger at Kenney, the film’s gun supplier, for “haphazardly” storing all the bullets, according to the suit.

The lawsuit references an F.B.I report, stating prop specialist Zachry and armorer Gutierrez-Reed failed to monitor the live rounds on the New Mexico set of “Rust.”