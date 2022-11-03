Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, 03 November 2022 – Akothee has responded to claims by a Mombasa lady identified as Lucy that she snatched her new mzungu boyfriend from her.

Lucy had shared photos when she was dating the Swiss man and claimed that she connected him to Akothee for a business deal, only for the flamboyant singer to elope with him.

The mother of five rubbished Lucy’s claims during an interview on Radio Maisha.

Akothee alleged that she met the Swiss man whom she has christened Omondi through his friend Pius while in Switzerland.

He affirmed to her that he was single when they started dating.

She claimed that Lucy is bitter and desperate.

“Shida ya wanawake ni kwamba hawajui kudifferentiate between fun moments, business moments. Unajua sahi wasichana wako desperate, na mwanaume yeyote ambaye atapita tu huyo lazima akue bwana ata kama hajaambiwa akuwe bwana. So according to me, I am very innocent,” she said.

Akothee’s lover had earlier admitted that he knows Lucy but denied ever dating her.

He said Lucy was only helping him make his visits to Kenya and made it clear that she was not involved in any way in his meeting with Akothee.

He cut communication with her after meeting Akothee because he no longer needed her services.

