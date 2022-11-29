Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Tuesday, 29 November 2022 – Controversial singer Esther Akoth alias Akothee has blasted a Kenyan lady who has been allegedly sliding into her mzungu boyfriend’s DM trying to seduce him.

Taking to her Facebook account, the mother of five posted photos of the lady and warned her against wrecking her relationship.

She fired shots at the lady and told her that by just looking at how she dresses, her preferred match is an SDA pastor and not her mzungu boyfriend, whom she has christened Omosh.

Akothee said that the lady is too conservative, adding that white men love drama queens like her.

The post elicited mixed reactions from Akothee’s fans, with some saying that she is too childish and petty.

Below is what the self-declared boss lady posted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.