Sunday, 13 November 2022 – The management of popular entertainment joint Quiver Lounge has opened a new branch at Kenol Town along Thika Murang’a highway.

Revelers have already started flocking to the new joint that is strategically located in the fast-growing Kenol town after it was officially launched on Friday in a colourful event headlined by DJ Joe Mfalme.

An Akorino man was spotted at the club indulging in alcohol with friends with his turban on after it was officially opened.

He was gulping a bottle of Tusker Lite and even comfortably posed for a photo when the club’s photographer was taking photos of the revellers.

The photo went viral after it was posted on the club’s official social media handles and sparked reactions among Netizens, considering that the Akorino sect doesn’t permit its adherents to drink alcohol.

It is at the same club where a priest was captured in a viral video sprinkling holy water on the premises, sparking a heated debate on different social media platforms.

Below is the viral photo of the Akorino man enjoying his drink at the club.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.