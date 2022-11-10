Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, 10 November 2022 – Popular Akorino model Carey Priscilla and her husband Benito have left Netizens talking after posting steamy photos.

In the photos that were captured in the bedroom, Benito is seen staring at his pregnant wife’s petite derriere.

“My Pregnant Wife Decided To Spice Things Up In Our Bedroom…. What could possibly go wrong?” he captioned the steamy photos that have since gone viral.

Check this out.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.