Thursday, November 3, 2022 – Barely a day after promising to increase the salaries of all public servants within 100 days, Public Service Cabinet Secretary Aisha Jumwa has changed her mind.

While on tour at a Huduma Centre in Mombasa yesterday, Jumwa retracted her earlier statement through which she promised to increase the salaries of public servants.

According to her, she had limited powers to increase the salaries of government officials.

She noted that only President William Ruto has the powers to increase salaries, and admitted that she was wrong to purport to increase the salaries of civil servants.

Instead, she said, her ministry would suggest salary reviews to the President and relevant bodies.

“It is not secret that we are in the middle of an economic crisis, but as a ministry, we have to do our work in suggesting salary review because it is our responsibility,” she explained.

Any increments, she noted, would be determined by the availability of funds.

“If the money will allow, things will be done, if not, we will shelve it and wait for the opportune time,” she said.

Earlier, Jumwa had cited poor pay as contributing to public servants performing optimally.

She also claimed that the officers’ morale was low and financial motivation would spur them to work effectively.

The former Malindi MP added that she would remedy the issue by revising their salaries and numerations.

Her critics, however, wondered how she would increase salaries at a time when the country was grappling with a bloated wage bill.

