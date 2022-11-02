Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, November 2, 2022 – The Government of President William Ruto will increase the salaries of government employees in the next 3 months.

This was announced by the newly sworn-in Public Service CS Aisha Jumwa.

Speaking on Monday, Jumwa told civil servants to be ready to reap big, saying Ruto’s government is sensitive to their plight.

She explained that her decision was informed by the demoralisation felt across government departments.

“Civil servants are a demoralised lot, and we don’t want to see them suffering. They cannot cope with the high cost of living occasioned by runaway inflation.”

“As the Kenya Kwanza government, we want to revamp their morale by increasing their salaries as soon as possible,” explained Jumwa.

She further added that a committee was set to be convened to address the strategy the President William Ruto-led Government would explore in increasing the pay.

Likening the experience of her own struggles growing up in a poverty-ridden childhood, the CS explained that many of the workers struggled with basic needs such as paying school fees and rent on their current pay.

“I am a leader and a mother too. I know a majority of public servants are struggling to pay school fees for their children, pay rent and fend for their families.

“It’s a sad state of affairs but I have come to solve the problem so that they can live a dignified life,” she added.

During her tour, the CS further promised to extend the working hours of Huduma Centers, arguing that the service was crucial to many Kenyans.

