Saturday, November 12, 2022 – Cabinet Secretary Aisha Jumwa is on a mission to silence all those who looked down upon her and called her names before she was appointed by President William Ruto into Cabinet.

This is after she ordered a pastor who called her a witch (mrogi) in a viral video to apologize to her of face the music.

Through Lawyer Danstan Omari, Jumwa has written a demand letter to the pastor demanding a written apology for his remarks within 2 days or else she will sue him for defamation.

In the letter, Omari said the pastor made the statements to discredit her good character.

He claims that on November 9, Jumwa came across a video clip doing rounds on social media.

“Right now the head of Public Service in mrogi na alikua interviewed by professionals in this country na wakapitisha mrogi Aisha Jumwa. There is evidence out there,” the pastor allegedly said.

Omari said the words are harsh to his client and speak about the pastor’s uncouth behaviour and portray him as a man who does not respect women.

He said the CS stands to suffer irreparable loss and damage to her personal and professional reputation.

“She is a mother of two children who are looking up to her and defaming her reputation before her children is unfair and uncalled for,” the letter reads.

Omari said their instructions are to demand that he retracts the words that he uttered in the video clip and apologise in writing within two days, failure to which they have instructions to move to court and file a defamation case against the pastor.

Omari said Jumwa holds a very sensitive position in the government, especially when it comes to issues of gender equality and women empowerment.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.