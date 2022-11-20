Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, November 20, 2022 – The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan has recovered cocaine-filled capsules from the stomach of a Nigerian female passenger at Lahore Airport during a search operation.

24NewsHD TV channel reported on Friday, November 18, 2022, that the unnamed woman arrived in Lahore from Qatar flight QR-628 via Doha.

The accused has been arrested and a case has been registered under the Anti-Narcotics Act while investigation has been started.

