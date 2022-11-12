Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Position Title: Administrative Officer

Reports to: Deputy Director for Administration

Division : Programs

Department: Resettlement Support Center, Africa

Job Location: Nairobi, Kenya

Grade Level: 5

Introduction: Church World Service (CWS) is a not-for-profit, faith-based organization transforming communities around the globe through just and sustainable solutions to hunger, poverty, displacement and disaster. CWS does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, gender identity, genetic information, age, disability or veteran status in employment or in the provision of services.



Primary Purpose: This position is responsible for providing high-level administrative support to the Resettlement Support Centre (RSC) Africa Deputy Director for Admin. S/he also supports other RSC Africa admin focused strategic initiatives with administrative, research, and other support as needed.

Essential Duties:

Provides the DDA with administrative and logistical support such as logistics for events, meetings, and travel as needed.

Anticipates needs and is highly responsive to direct and anticipated requests, providing fast, accurate, and thoughtful replies to requests and following up on action items on behalf of the DDA.

Follow-up with relevant staff to ensure appropriate briefing material is completed in anticipation of all events

Works with the Travel and Logistics unit to ensure DDA and other important or sensitive travel is well-coordinated ensuring very clear schedules and well-articulated itineraries.

Supports DDA to complete expense reports and ensuring that they are submitted on time in compliance with the Finance Policies and Procedures.

Manages DDA’s calendar, formats information for internal and external communication – memos, emails, presentations, reports, etc.

Organizes and prioritizes large volumes of information and calls and drafts written responses or replies by phone or e-mail when necessary. Provides response to regularly occurring requests for information

Maintains shared calendars and ensures action item holders are responsive to key deadlines/milestones

Organizes key leadership team meetings including meeting logistics, agenda and materials preparation and serves as the note-taker ensuring that information is collected and summarized for easy comprehension of critical stakeholders.

May in some cases attend meetings on behalf of the DDA, take meeting notes, and provide feedback as needed. In addition, takes notes during any other meetings as needed.

Collaborates with other stakeholders to support CWS Africa’s strategic initiatives, including growth objectives, with research, analysis, and administrative tasks

Conduct research upon requests and present findings

Supports admin in the coordination, organization and facilitation of CWS-wide events and initiatives, as assigned.

Performs other duties which are assigned and developed to improve the operations of CWS Africa.

Qualifications:

Education & Certifications:

Bachelor’s Degree is required (or 4 years of work experience in lieu of a bachelor’s degree)

Experience:

Experience with event planning, coordinating travel logistics, and managing calendars preferred

Minimum of 8 years of work experience, 5 years’ experience supporting senior leadership preferably in a non-profit environment

Direct experience in managing sensitive and confidential matters with a high level of professionalism

Skills:

Strong independent thinking skills with ability to work independently and follow through on assignments with minimum supervision

Strong organizational skills with demonstrated experience working on multiple projects simultaneously

Strong interpersonal skills with the ability to build relationship within the organization and externally

Excellent administrative, and customer service skills

Excellent written and oral communication skills, including the ability to draft correspondences and other communication with minimum direction

Professional maturity and strong decision-making skills

Forward looking thinker, who actively seeks opportunities and proposes solutions

Proficiency in Microsoft Office 365 (Outlook, SharePoint, Word, Excel and Power point) and other work management platforms e.g. Monday.com



Abilities:

Ability to act with discretion and maintain confidentiality

Work with minimal supervision

Manage large and diverse workload under pressure with competing priorities.

Maintain the integrity of official records;

Analyze and solve complex problems and make sound decisions;

Maintain a high performance standard with attention to detail;

Work independently and contribute to overall operations of RSC Africa;

Actively participate in the implementation of the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program (USRAP).

Ability to work in a multi-cultural environment required.

Commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion and willingness to support CWS’ Platform on Racial Justice as a CWS employee required.

Special Requirements:

COVID Vaccination is strongly recommended for all successful candidates

The candidate should be of good health, willing and able to travel extensively in often difficult conditions, and have a high degree of flexibility. Must have proof of Yellow Fever vaccination before traveling for RSC Africa.

This position is based in Nairobi, Kenya.

This position requires use of laptops at all time, competence in Microsoft office packages is required.

This position may require travel in sub-Saharan Africa on short notice and under sometimes difficult conditions to meet demands of a dynamic operational program

Background check which includes references and an educational and criminal check is required before the start of employment for International applicants.

A valid passport and the ability to maintain a valid passport throughout the entire appointment is required, which includes having enough passport pages for travel.

This position requires bending, squatting, crawling, climbing, kneeling, sitting, standing, walking, pushing/pulling, handling objects (manual dexterity), reaching above shoulder level, using fine finger movements and lifting/carrying heavy loads. Environmental: Incumbents in this position will be exposed to excessive noise, marked changes in temperature and/or humidity, dust and infectious diseases, harsh weather climates, long work hours, bumpy roads, extended travel, excessive sun exposure, and non-ventilated spaces.

Full Time

All employees should be prepared to work from the CWS office within their location of hire. Remote work arrangements may vary depending on location and the governing rulings regarding the COVID-19 pandemic

All employees should be prepared to work from the CWS office within their location of hire. Remote work arrangements may vary depending on location and the governing rulings regarding the COVID-19 pandemic

How to Apply

CLICK HERE TO APPLY