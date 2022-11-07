Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Job Vacancy: School Administration Assistant

Location: Athi River, Machakos county

Reports to: Head Teacher

Job Summary: Responsible for organizing, coordinating, scheduling and performing office operations and managing the school’s general administrative activities.

Provides administrative support to management, staff and parents.

Key Duties and Responsibilities

  • Provide a friendly, professional and efficient first point of contact to all students, parents, staff,
    and visitors contacting or visiting the school.
  • Answer and route phone calls to relevant personnel as necessary to ensure customers are sent to the appropriate department and the right representative.
  • Process, record and distribute incoming and outgoing letters to ensure they are received and attended to on time.
  • Maintain a clean, tidy and orderly admin office that promotes a positive image of the school to visitors.
  • Update parents about sick students in school and ensure they are collected to seek medical attention.
  • Conduct first aid to learners according to established guidelines and procedures to save lives, prevent a casualty from getting worse and help stabilize their conditions.
  • Coordinate transport schedules to ensure all students are picked and dropped on a daily basis.
  • Plan school events and undertake marketing activities to increase brand awareness.
  • Assist the management team by conducting clerical duties.
  • Maintain professional and technical knowledge by attending conferences & workshops;
  • Assist with the monitoring and maintenance of stock and order supplies following the school’s procedures.
  • Ensure confidentiality through storing sensitive information in accordance with guidelines.

Qualifications

  • Diploma in Office Administration / Management / Education / Human Resource
  • At least 2 year relevant experience required.
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills.
  • Good interpersonal and customer service skills.
  • Great organizational skills and attention to detail.
  • Time management skills with a proven ability to meet deadlines.
  • Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
  • Strong supervisory and leadership skills.
  • Ability to prioritize tasks and to delegate them when appropriate.
  • Ability to function well in a high-paced and at times stressful environment.
  • Proficient with Microsoft Office Suite or related software.
  • IT proficiency.

Deadline: Interested parties should send their online applications on or before 9th November 2022

Correspondence: Detailed CV to be submitted online at http://goo.gl/T8sryH

We thank all applicants for their interest in this position; however, only suitable candidates will be contacted to continue the application process.

