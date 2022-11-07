Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Job Vacancy: School Administration Assistant

Location: Athi River, Machakos county

Reports to: Head Teacher

Job Summary: Responsible for organizing, coordinating, scheduling and performing office operations and managing the school’s general administrative activities.

Provides administrative support to management, staff and parents.

Key Duties and Responsibilities

and visitors contacting or visiting the school. Answer and route phone calls to relevant personnel as necessary to ensure customers are sent to the appropriate department and the right representative.

Process, record and distribute incoming and outgoing letters to ensure they are received and attended to on time.

Maintain a clean, tidy and orderly admin office that promotes a positive image of the school to visitors.

Update parents about sick students in school and ensure they are collected to seek medical attention.

Conduct first aid to learners according to established guidelines and procedures to save lives, prevent a casualty from getting worse and help stabilize their conditions.

Coordinate transport schedules to ensure all students are picked and dropped on a daily basis.

Plan school events and undertake marketing activities to increase brand awareness.

Assist the management team by conducting clerical duties.

Maintain professional and technical knowledge by attending conferences & workshops;

Assist with the monitoring and maintenance of stock and order supplies following the school’s procedures.

Ensure confidentiality through storing sensitive information in accordance with guidelines.

Qualifications

Diploma in Office Administration / Management / Education / Human Resource

At least 2 year relevant experience required.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Good interpersonal and customer service skills.

Great organizational skills and attention to detail.

Time management skills with a proven ability to meet deadlines.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Strong supervisory and leadership skills.

Ability to prioritize tasks and to delegate them when appropriate.

Ability to function well in a high-paced and at times stressful environment.

Proficient with Microsoft Office Suite or related software.

IT proficiency.

Deadline: Interested parties should send their online applications on or before 9th November 2022

Correspondence: Detailed CV to be submitted online at http://goo.gl/T8sryH

We thank all applicants for their interest in this position; however, only suitable candidates will be contacted to continue the application process.