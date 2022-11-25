Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Friday, 25 November 2022 – Adidas says it has launched an investigation into allegations of inappropriate behavior by Kanye West, after the German sports wear maker last month ended its partnership with the rapper and fashion designer.

Adidas said it initiated the probe after receiving an anonymous letter making several allegations against the musician, now legally known as Ye.

The investigation follows a report this week by Rolling Stone magazine that detailed alleged incidents of inappropriate behavior by Ye toward staff and prospective employees. Rolling Stone cited interviews with more than two dozen former Yeezy and Adidas staff.

According to the magazine, former members of the team sent an anonymous letter to Adidas in which they said senior leaders at the company were aware of Ye’s behavior, but had turned a “blind eye” and “turned their moral compass off.”

“It is currently not clear whether the accusations made in an anonymous letter are true,” an Adidas spokesperson said in a statement.

“However, we take these allegations very seriously and have taken the decision to launch an independent investigation of the matter immediately to address the allegations.”

Ye has not yet responded to the allegations.

Kanye has courted controversy in recent months, leading to the end of his major corporate deals. He also made outbursts on social media against other celebrities. His Twitter and Instagram accounts were restricted, with the social media platforms removing some of his outbursts seen as antisemitic.