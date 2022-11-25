Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 25 November 2022 – Actress Valerie Bertinelli, who celebrated her divorce from financial planner Tom Vitale days ago, has agreed to pay him $2.2 million as part of their divorce proceedings.

Court documents obtained by Page Six revealed that the massive sum is an addition to the $500,000 she already transferred to him on May 24.

The documents also disclosed that Vitale must vacate Bertinelli’s Malibu, California home by December 31 so long as the actress has paid him the sum of what he’s owed. If not, he can remain in the house without paying any rent.

From their prenuptial agreement, neither Bertinelli nor Vitale will pay each other spousal support.

Before her romance with Vitale, which began in 2004, the “Hot in Cleveland” alum was married to late rocker Eddie Van Halen from 1981 to 2001, though their divorce wasn’t finalized until six years after splitting.