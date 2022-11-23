Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, November 23, 2022 – Nearly a year after filing for legal separation, actress Valerie Bertinelli is officially divorced from Tom Vitale.

62-year-old Bertinelli celebrated her divorce from Tom Vitale becoming official on Tuesday, November 22.

The actress who shared a video of her at an airport while travelling to see her son, 31-year-old musician Wolfgang Van Halen, wrote;

“My lawyer just called. The papers are all signed. They’re about to be filed.

“On 11/22/22, I am officially f—— divorced. Happily divorced. Finally. It’s finally over.”

Bertinelli had the words “Happily divorced” written over the video, and she captioned her post, “11.22.22 second best day of my life.”

The Hot in Cleveland and Food Network star filed for legal separation on November 24, 2021. Bertinelli later filed for divorce at the Los Angeles Superior Court of California on May 12, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for her and Vitale’s breakup.

The actress married Vitale, a financial planner, in January 2011 after dating for several years. The pair do not have any children together and, according to the documents, a prenuptial agreement is in order.

The couple first announced their separation in November 2021, though they actually have been broken up since December 2019. Vitale is Bertinelli’s second husband. She was first married to the late rock star Eddie Van Halen from 1981 to 2007.

11.22.22 second best day of my life pic.twitter.com/Il73nVoP9A — valerie bertinelli (@Wolfiesmom) November 23, 2022