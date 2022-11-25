Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 24 November 2022 – Julia Fox has made a shocking comment about the size of her ex-boyfriend, Kanye West’s manhood, days after claiming she dated the star to get him ‘off Kim Kardashian’s case.’

The Italian-American actress/model, 32, who dated West, 45, for less than two months gave her description of her ex’s pen*s when asked about it on “Ziwe” Sunday.

The actress was more than happy to be thorough in her description of her ex’s penis when asked about it.

“Tell me when to stop,” host Ziwe told the “Uncut Gems” star while moving her hands wider and wider.

When the comedian, 30, had her hands almost as wide as her shoulders, Fox, 32, told her to make it smaller until it appeared to be a foot long.

“Oh, my God!” Ziwe shouted as “hate comes in all sizes” was superimposed over her penile demonstration.

In addition to Yeezy’s manhood size, Fox said getting “a lot of clothes” was a “utilitarian” perk for her short-lived relationship with West.

This comes days after she claimed that she only dated Kanye to help his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

“I had this thought, and I was like, ‘Oh, my God. Maybe I can get him off of Kim’s case,’” she said in a since-deleted TikTok video on Monday November 21, after being accused of “dating a famously violent misogynist and anti-Semite.”

i asked julia fox about her relationship with k*nye w*st pic.twitter.com/52Gvzgx8Xf — ziwe (@ziwe) November 22, 2022