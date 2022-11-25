Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Friday, 25 November 2022 – Former Tahidi High actress Jackie Matubia alias Jolene has taken to social media to show her body transformation after swallowing a silicon balloon to aid in weight loss.

The mother of two has managed to lose over 2OKgs in two months.

Sharing the photos on her Instagram account, Jolene wrote, “before meets after 2 months in with my Allurion gastric balloon and am a happy child,”

Two months ago, the seasoned actress was recorded swallowing what looked like a pill and accompanied it with water before being hooked up to fluids.

The process cost between Ksh350, 000 to Ksh500, 000.

During the surgical process, an inflatable saline-filled silicone balloon is inserted inside the stomach to occupy space and limit the food-carrying capacity of the stomach.

This makes one feel full sooner and limits their intake to smaller portions.

The procedure is temporary and the balloon is usually removed after six months.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.